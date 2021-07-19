Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

One inmate at the Rutherford County Detention Center died Sunday at a Nashville hospital after being involved in a fight with another inmate Saturday, said Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

“Deputies responded to the fight immediately with medical staff nurses who began treatment,” Fitzhugh said. “Emergency Medical Services paramedics transported the inmate to Skyline Medical Center where he died later from his injuries.”

His family was notified of the 29-year-old’s death.

“We extend sympathy to the family on the death of their loved one,” Fitzhugh said.

Fitzhugh requested Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents to investigate the inmate’s death.

Because of the TBI’s investigation, the sheriff’s office is not releasing additional details at this time.


