No one looks like they did forty, thirty or even twenty years ago. Have you caught yourself looking in the mirror and recognizing the reflection…but wondering why it has lines and wrinkles where it shouldn’t? After all, perhaps you feel as active and vibrant and young as you did a decade or four ago. Why shouldn’t you look the way you feel?

At Harpeth Valley Dermatology, we think you should. That’s why we’re pleased to offer injectables to regain that youthful, radiant glow to reflect your inner attitude and energy. Cosmetic injectables can restore younger looking skin without changing the crux of who you are like some plastic surgery procedures can. Read on to learn about various cosmetic injectables and how they could help you.

Botox®

The best known cosmetic product in the world, Botox® is an injectable used to temporarily minimize dynamic wrinkles (ones that appear when your face muscles move). It is most commonly used between the eyebrows and at the corners of the eyes (crow’s feet). It can also be used for the fine lines around the mouth (smile lines).

Dysport®

Similar to Botox®, Dysport® is a botulinum toxin carefully injected by a dermatologist or other medical professional to reduce the appearance of moderate to severe frown lines. It won’t change the look of your whole face, and only areas that have been treated will be affected. In other words, the rest of your facial muscles still have full functionality, allowing you to smile naturally and freely show other facial expressions.

Fillers

Fillers are injectables used to restore volume loss in the face as a direct result of the aging process. The most popular substance is hyaluronic acid. This is a naturally occurring substance in the body, but production diminishes over time. It can be used to enhance the appearance in the following common areas:

Smile lines above the lip

Lip border definition

Lip volumizing

Cheek augmentation

Nasolabial lines / marionette lines

Wrinkles

Kybella®

While fillers are trying to add volume to your face, Kybella® is a volume eliminator. The deoxycholic acid injection is used to permanently reduce moderate fat in the submental area – a “double chin.” This gradual reduction of excess fat in the area over the course of several treatments spaced two months apart can dramatically change your facial profile, as well as your confidence.

Ready to Look as Good as You Feel?

Want to know more? Contact us at 615-905-8083 to schedule a consult and learn which injectables are right for your personal look and goals.

