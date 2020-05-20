Inframark will begin unidirectional flushing in La Vergne starting May 26. Unidirectional flushing is an annual practice by the water treatment plant that is used to improve and maintain high-quality drinking water.

The flushing will occur Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm and will continue for two to three months. Every week the City will post on its Facebook page a list of the streets expected to be flushed by the water treatment plant during that week. Any streets that crews are not able to get to during the work week will be pushed to the following week.

Sediments and mineral deposits in the pipes can discolor drinking water. The high-speed water flows used in unidirectional flushing is an efficient and cost-effective way to remove sediments and deposits from the pipes and prevent potential water quality issues.

While crews have hydrants open residents may notice water running down the road to a nearby storm drain and the water may be very cloudy or discolored. This is normal and will reverse itself after the flushing is complete.

If you have any questions or need to report concerns, please call the water plant at 615-793-6536.