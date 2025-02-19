Information Needed to Identify Auto Burglary Suspects in Murfreesboro

February 19, 2025 – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office seeks assistance with several auto burglaries occurring Feb. 15 on Oak Knoll Court in Rutherford County.

Two unidentified people entered several unlocked vehicles in the early morning hours in the Carter’s Retreat subdivision off Bradyville Pike, said Sheriff’s Detective Jesse Gammel.

Items were taken from at least one vehicle and the items were used in other crimes currently under investigation.

That connected investigation is of public safety concerns to investigators who need to identify these individuals for law enforcement intervention.

The Sheriff’s Office asks homeowners in the neighborhood to review any video footage showing anyone on foot wearing backpacks on the morning of Feb.15 between midnight and 6 a.m.

Investigators determined video exists from at least one home off Alberto Drive at about 5 a.m. showing individuals in backpacks walking in the neighborhood.

If any homeowner has video footage of this incident, please contact Detective Gammel at 615-904-3051 or [email protected].

