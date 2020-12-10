Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Information is needed about a missing La Vergne man whose family has not heard from him since he left Thanksgiving Day, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said.

Robert Brian Covert, 32, drove away in his girlfriend’s car that was found abandoned in Bridgeport, Ala., said Detective Richard Brinkley.

Bridgeport Police received a call about the unoccupied car and a man walking toward the wood line. Police walked through the area and conducted a K9 truck but were unable to locate Covert.

Brinkley and Bridgeport Police searched a heavily wooded area Wednesday close to the area where the car was found but did not locate him. Bridgeport Police searched near the railroad tracks with no results.

“His girlfriend is reaching out,” Brinkley said. “She and his family went to Alabama and put up fliers in the area.”

Covert has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo with the initials “LF” on his left chest.

People who have information about Covert’s location are asked to call Brinkley at 615-904-3045.