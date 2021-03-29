Several roads across Rutherford County are closed due to high water/flooding.
Motorists are advised to avoid areas with high water. Remember, do not enter streets when flooded. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” Use caution on roadways with standing water.
Before you head out, you should look at the GIS map provided by the county that is constantly being updated with high water, flooded, and closed roads. The map shows closed roads, partially closed roads, passable roads (water rescinding) and newly re-opened roads are also noted on the map.