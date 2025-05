May 14, 2025 – Detectives are investigating an armed robbery of the Vape & Smoke Shop on the corner of E. Northfield Blvd. and N. Tennessee Blvd. that occurred on the evening of May 5th.

Detectives are seeking assistance in identifying the man seen in these photos.

If you recognize him, please contact Detective Claiborne at 629-201-5550.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

