Influenza Activity on the Rise in Tennessee

Influenza (flu) activity is currently increasing, and it’s important to consider getting a flu shot to protect yourself and those around you. Tennessee typically sees the highest number of seasonal flu cases in January and February each year.

‘’If you haven’t received your annual flu shot, consider doing so now as flu activity is rapidly increasing,’’ said Tennessee Health Commissioner John Dunn. ‘’The flu shot protects against severe disease and death from the virus, and I encourage Tennesseans to talk with their provider.’’

TDH recommends a yearly flu shot for everyone ages six months and older. Pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and people with certain medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe complications from the flu. Typical flu symptoms include fever, cough, congestion, and body aches, and will improve on their own after about a week. If you suspect you or someone in your family has the flu, call your health care provider.

Nationally, 7.5 million illnesses, 105,000 hospitalizations, and 6,300 deaths could be prevented annually if more people chose to get the flu vaccine. To prevent the spread of the flu virus to others, ensure you follow recommended precautions such as proper hygiene, including handwashing, covering your coughs or sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, and staying at home if you are sick.

Information on increasing statewide and regional influenza-like activity is available online in Tennessee’s Weekly Flu Reports. Flu vaccine is available in all county health departments across the state as well as medical clinics and pharmacies.

