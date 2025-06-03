Indulge Your Sweet Tooth at the Murfreesboro Banana Pudding Festival

Mark your calendars for June 7th (10 am-3 pm), Brianna Victory Events presents to you the Murfreesboro Banana Pudding Festival at Hop Springs (6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37127)!

What to expect:

$5 PARKING- Please bring CASH

Please be aware Wi-Fi is spotty, some vendors may only be able to take cash. However, there is an ATM indoors.

FREE Goodie Bags to the 1st 200 Adults

(2 of the goodie bags have a $300 certificate to Main Event)

$5- CASH Public Taste Testing Banana Pudding Contest

Live Music- Rockin Country Band (11-2)

FREE Petting Zoo

Reptile Bus Interaction

FREE Foam Party

$5 Wristband Carnival Rides (Ride All Day)

Train Rides

Bungee Trampoline

Kid Zone

Face Painting

150+ Vendors (Home decor, boutiques, handmade, jewelry, woodworking, Direct Sales, Sports Jerseys, Candles, BANANA PUDDING, BANANA PUDDING Themed items & More)

Mouth Watering Food Trucks

& MORE!

Vendor & Sponsor applications can be found on our website HERE.

More information HERE.

