Indulge Your Sweet Tooth at the Murfreesboro Banana Pudding Festival

Mark your calendars for June 7th (10 am-3 pm), Brianna Victory Events presents to you the Murfreesboro Banana Pudding Festival at Hop Springs (6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37127)!
What to expect:
$5 PARKING- Please bring CASH
Please be aware Wi-Fi is spotty, some vendors may only be able to take cash. However, there is an ATM indoors.
FREE Goodie Bags to the 1st 200 Adults
(2 of the goodie bags have a $300 certificate to Main Event)
$5- CASH Public Taste Testing Banana Pudding Contest
Live Music- Rockin Country Band (11-2)
FREE Petting Zoo
Reptile Bus Interaction
FREE Foam Party
$5 Wristband Carnival Rides (Ride All Day)
Train Rides
Bungee Trampoline
Kid Zone
Face Painting
150+ Vendors (Home decor, boutiques, handmade, jewelry, woodworking, Direct Sales, Sports Jerseys, Candles, BANANA PUDDING, BANANA PUDDING Themed items & More)
Mouth Watering Food Trucks
& MORE!
