Incubus to Kick Off Tour in Nashville this Summer

Incubus announced the next iteration of their massively successful Morning View + The Hits tour, featuring special guests Manchester Orchestra. Following the popularity of last year’s sold-out US arena tour, the band will embark on additional dates across North America this upcoming summer, performing “Morning View” in its entirety + the hits. The 13-city tour kicks off on June 25th at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN making stops in Seattle, Toronto, St. Louis and more before wrapping up with a final encore performance in Los Angeles at Intuit Dome on October 4th .

The Morning View + The Hits tour launched this past summer on the heels of the release of Morning View XXIII last year, a re-recording of their 2001 multi-platinum original album Morning View that spent 60 weeks on the Billboard 200 peaking at No 2.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale beginning on January 28th at 10am local time, followed by Artist presale at 12:00 pm local time. The general onsale will take place on January 31st at 10 am local time at www.incubushq.com.

A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold on the North America tour will be distributed by the band’s Make Yourself Foundation to provide critical relief and long-term recovery support for the communities impacted by the devastating LA wildfires.

