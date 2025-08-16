Inaugural Tennessee Biodiversity Summit to Take Place in October

The first of its kind held in the state, the Tennessee Biodiversity Summit will take place October 22, 2025 at Middle Tennessee State University’s Student Unions Grand Ballroom from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

This one-day event is inclusive. Anyone with an interest in the outdoors is invited to attend, including hunters, anglers, birdwatchers, paddle-craft enthusiasts, and backyard gardeners. If you like it outside and are curious about nature, this is for you!

This day consists of eight amazing speakers sharing information about the incredible work done across the state for the betterment of wildlife and habitats. You’ll be fed AND have time for interaction with people just like you. There will also be educational booths from top agencies across the state including The Nature Conservancy, State Natural Areas, and more.

You’ll find actionable steps to help wildlife on whatever scale works best for you! Be a part of something GREAT for wildlife.

Summit Agenda

All times are CDT (Central Daylight Time)

8:00 am: Doors Open

9:00 am: TWRA, Chief of Biodiversity, Josh Campbell – Welcome

9:15 am: Keynote Speaker – Roger McCoy

10:00 – 10:30 am: Break

10:30 am: Dr. Bill Sutton – Reptiles/Amphibians

11:00 am: Dr. David Aborn – Birds/Motus

11:30 am: Dr. Matthew Niemiller – Amphibians/Hellbender

12:00 – 1:15 pm: Lunch

1:15 pm: Dr. Emma Willcox – Bats, tricolored bat

1:45 pm: Parker Hildreth – Crayfish

2:15 – 2:30 pm: Break

2:30 pm: Brittany Bajo-Walker – Mussels/Malacology

3:00 pm: TWRA, Chief of Biodiversity, Josh Campbell – State Wildlife Action Plan

3:30 pm: Closing Remarks and Adjourn

Visit tnwildlife.org to find the list of speakers, registration information, and the link to purchase this year’s t-shirt!

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email