Inaugural Lifest Comes to Bon Aqua Beginning July 28

Lifest is coming to Tennessee for the first time ever July 28, July 29 and July 30 at Hideaway Farm in Bon Aqua/Lyles, Tennessee. The event began in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 1990 as a 5K walk/run and became a Christian music festival in 1999. As of 2013, it is a four-day festival in Wisconsin with attendance of about 20,000 per day and featuring 175 Christian musical acts and inspirational speakers. Billed as a “Party with a Purpose”, Lifest Music City will offer more than 75 performances and seminars great for the whole family.

Storyteller Hideaway Farm was once the private retreat of Johnny Cash. The 107-acre farm Cash called “the center of his universe” is now a museum and can be rented for events, such as Lifest Music City. The extensive grounds will feature five stages; a tent featuring artist merchandise; a KidZone with inflatables and entertainment; a marketplace for local artists, craftspeople and service providers; and several worship sites. Also on the grounds will be electrical and primitive camping sites for individuals and groups. Parking is offsite at East Hickman High School located on SR-7 with a shuttle to the event grounds. Food vendors and emergency medical services will also be available.

The event will offer a variety of musical performances, keynote speakers and seminars. Featured artists include Casting Crows, Skillet, Zach Williams, Sidewalk Prophets, Mac Powell, I Am They, Stephen Curtis Chapman, CAIN, and Riley Clemmons. Keynote speakers include Bob Lenz, Kyle Thomas, Eric Samuel Timm, Tom Coverly, and Reggie Dabbs. Seminars topics include: “You Can Make a Living in the Music Industry”, “Why Ministry to Students Is So Important: Going for It”, “Why Local Youth Worker Networks Are So Important: Getting One Started”, “Why Campus Outreach is So Important: Taking Hope to Schools”, “How to Get a Ministry Started at Your School”, “How Lost Are the Lost Really?”, “How to Get Ready for Your 9 Month Mission Trip”, “Deal with It”, and “Taking Lifest and Campus Ministry Home with You”.

“We came for [one performance at Lifest in Wisconsin], and enjoyed it so much that we got tickets for three more days,” said one past visitor.

There will be an onsite blood drive as part of the festival. A Blood Assurance mobile donation unit will be parked with convenient access to the grounds. Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. More than 540 volunteer blood donors are needed every day in order to adequately supply these hospitals. Founded in 1972, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components in a cost-effective manner to every area patient in need. Blood Assurance is licensed by the Tennessee Department of Public Health, the Georgia Department of Human Resources and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Event founder Bob Lenz is the power behind the non-profit Christian organization Life Promotions, which provides a number of programs during the year instilling hope in youth through embracing Christ. He uses his humorous and down-to-earth style to reach out to those who need inspiration and understanding. For more than 30 years he has spread his message through speaking at high schools, rallies, conferences and festivals reaching more than half a million people each year.

“Thirty years is a long time for someone who never wanted to be in full-time ministry,” explained Lanz on his lifepromotions.org website. “As a high school graduate, my career goal was to work for the Village of Little Chute and drive the big dump trucks… To be honest, I still want to drive a dump truck, but I know my true calling is to reach teens with the love of Christ…My greatest joy is hearing a student tell me he has found hope and new life after having been beaten down by the struggles of life. So, I’ll keep traveling. I’ll keep speaking. I’ll keep pressing on. Because when just one person is found by Jesus and they fall in love with Him, it’s all worth it.”

Tickets begin at $16 for a youth ticket and go up to $150 per ticket for multi-day admission and special VIP packages. Parking, camping, food, and merchandise sales are additional. Tickets can be purchased in advance or onsite.

Additional information about the event can be found here. And about Life Promotions and how to get Bob Lenz to come speak to your school here.