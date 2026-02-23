In-N-Out Burger Sets Open Date for Franklin Location

Beginning February 25, 2026, In-N-Out hamburgers, fries, and shakes will be available at the newest location in Franklin, Tennessee.

As with all locations, fresh ingredients will be supplied to the store from In-N-Out. Hamburger patties are made from 100% American beef, with whole chucks boned and ground by In-N-Out’s own butchers. All patties are produced and delivered fresh to stores throughout the week and are never frozen. Fresh whole produce is prepared daily by Associates at every restaurant, and French fries are hand-diced from fresh whole potatoes.

Justin Temple, a veteran of In-N-Out for 20 years, will manage the Franklin restaurant at 1951 Double Double Drive. The restaurant will hire Associates in the upcoming months with a starting wage of $17.50 per hour.

There will be one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 74 guests, and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 54 guests. All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

In-N-Out currently has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, and, most recently, Tennessee. In-N-Out was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. None of the units are franchised.

The corporate offices are located at 4199 Campus Drive, Suite 900, Irvine, CA, 92612.

