In-N-Out Burger Opens in Lebanon

In-N-Out Burger opened one of its first locations in Tennessee on Wednesday morning in Lebanon at 915 S Hartman Drive.

Each In-N-Out Burger has only one drive-thru lane; the restaurant purchased additional property as a holding area for those waiting to enter the drive-thru. In Lebanon, Jordan McDermott will manage the restaurant.

Each location will employ about 75 Associates upon opening, with a starting wage of $17.50 per hour.

Other things to know about the location are that it has indoor seating for 74 guests and a covered patio with outdoor seating for about 30 guests. All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

About the opening, the City of Lebanon shared on social media, “The iconic In-N-Out Burger has officially expanded into its 10th state, and Mayor Rick Bell is proud that the corporation chose Lebanon as the home of its first Tennessee location, Store 429!”

It continued, “This milestone represents more than a new restaurant opening. It reflects a major national brand investing in our community. In-N-Out’s longstanding commitment to quality, with nothing frozen and always fresh, plus their community support and giveback initiatives through their incredible foundations, align with the values we are proud to uphold in Lebanon.”

1 of 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Lebanon TN (@lebanontn)

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email