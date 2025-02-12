In-N-Out Burger Consolidates California Operations as Franklin Headquarters is Under Construction

With the construction of an In-N-Out Burger Eastern territory office in Franklin, the company announced, via press release, plans to bring its West Coast headquarters team back together under one roof by the end of 2029.

After maintaining two Southern California office locations for many years, the company will permanently close its Irvine office in 2029 and once again headquarter the company’s western territory solely in Baldwin Park, California, where the company was founded in 1948.

With the closure of the Irvine office in 2029, the majority of In-N-Out’s corporate Associates will be located either in Baldwin Park, California or Franklin, Tennessee. The Franklin headquarters broke ground in September 2024 and is located off Interstate 65 adjacent to Berry Farms in Franklin. The headquarters is expected to open in late 2026.

President of In-N-Out Burger, Lynsi Snyder-Elligson, shared at a Nashville Business Breakfast that the burger joint is looking to open 35 Tennessee locations, with the Franklin location expected to open later this year, reports Nashville Business Journal. Other cities in Middle Tennesse that could potentially see an In-N-Out Burger location include Goodlettsville, Antioch, and Lebanon. The opening of the restaurants will generate about 3,500 jobs in Tennessee.

