In-N-Out Burger CEO Lynsi Snyder to Relocate to Tennessee

In 2023, In-N-Out Burger announced it was opening an Eastern territory office in Franklin , Tennessee.

The project is currently under construction at 1948 Double Double Drive in Franklin, close to the Berry Farms development with plans to open in 2026. An In-N-Out Burger restaurant is expected to open at the end of 2025.

CEO Lynsi Snyder shared on the Relatable podcast that her family will soon also call Tennessee home, relocating from California.

“There’s a lot of really great things about California, but raising a family is not easy here. Doing business is not easy here,” Snyder shared with host Allie Beth Stuckey.

Following up on that statement, Snyder shared on social media that In-N-Out is not leaving California, the state in which the burger joint first started. Stating, “We are not moving In-N-Out Burger’s corporate headquarters. In addition to our Baldwin Park office, we are expanding with an Eastern Territory office in Tennessee to support our growth.”

Continuing, “We are not leaving California or leaving our roots behind. Each one of our locations are here to stay. Moving to Tennessee provides our In-N-Out associates wonderful opportunities to buy a home and raise a family and be a part of our expansion in a different part of the U.S. Where I raise my family has nothing to do with my love and appreciation for our customers in California.”

In-N-Out Burger was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder in 1948. California’s first “drive-thru” hamburger stand, the Snyders were committed to ensuring every meal measured up to their simple business philosophy: “Give Customers the freshest, highest quality foods and provide them with friendly service in a sparkling-clean environment.” To date, under the leadership of the Snyders’ granddaughter, Owner and President Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, hamburgers are still made-to-order, French fries are still made from fresh, whole potatoes hand-diced minutes before enjoyed, and shakes are still made with real ice cream.

