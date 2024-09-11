In-N-Out Burger Breaks Ground on Franklin Office

In-N-Out Burger, California’s first “drive-thru” hamburger stand founded by Harry and Esther Snyder in 1948, broke ground Tuesday, September 10, on the site of an Eastern territory office in the city of Franklin, Tennessee.

The new headquarters will be located off Interstate 65 adjacent to Berry Farms in Franklin, In-N-Out Burger will build a 100,000-square-foot office building. The building will house various In-N-Out corporate Associates, construction is expected to be completed in 2026.

In-N-Out plans to open its first Tennessee restaurants, beginning with locations in the Nashville area, by 2026

“This is a historic day for In-N-Out Burger. Breaking ground on this beautiful property is the first step in putting down roots in the state of Tennessee. We were drawn to The Volunteer State because of its commitment to quality, service and family, and we cannot wait to begin serving Customers and communities by 2026,” said Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, In-N-Out Burger Owner and President.



This will be the company’s first expansion East of Texas. In-N-Out Burger has 385 locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. The Tennessee restaurants will be In-N-Out’s first establishments east of Texas.

The project will create 277 new jobs in Williamson County.

