In Case You Missed it: Wynonna Judd Gives First Interview About the Death of Her Mother, Naomi Judd

Donna Vissman
(Photo by Katie Kauss/Getty Images for CMT)

Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning with Lee Cowan, Wynonna gave her first television interview after the death of Naomi Judd who died on April 30th, just one day before The Judds induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

A resident of Williamson County, Naomi Judd died at the age of 76 after taking her own life. Daughters, Ashley and Wynonna Judd announced their mother’s death on social media. Stating, “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

In the opening of the interview, Wynonna says, “And a new chapter begins.” The Judds reunited for a performance on the CMT Awards where they performed “Love Can Build a Bridge” and had recently announced a reunion tour. Wynonna shared she feels “incredibly angry” about the death of her mother and not knowing she was at the place where she was.

“Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.”

Wynonna will continue The Judds tour beginning on September 30th in Grand Rapids, MI before heading to Nashville on October 28th.

In talking about that first show, Wynonna stated, “As I walk out on stage that first night, I’ll probably say something like, ‘It’s not supposed to be like this,’ because it’s not, right? It’s supposed to be the two of us. And I’m gonna be angry because she’s not there,” she concluded.

Watch the entire interview below.

