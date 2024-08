Mayday Brewery is closing in Murfreesboro after 12 years, owner and operator Ozzy Nelson, announced earlier this week.

The last day of operation in the tasting room will be November 16. The brewery will continue to be open and host events. A celebration is also set for closing day.

Watch the announcement below:

A community church will be taking over the space on November 30.

