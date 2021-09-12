In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-


Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

1What’s New to Streaming in September 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More

2Female Porch Pirate in Murfreesboro

Tips helped identify the suspect. Detectives are preparing to take out warrants for theft of property. Read More

Stock Image

3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More

photo from Emily Clarke Events Instagram

4Luke Bryan Walks Niece Down the Aisle for College Grove Wedding

It was a gorgeous Tennessee day for a wedding as country artist Luke Bryan walked his niece Jordan Cheshire down the aisle. Read More

5Coming to Netflix in September 2021

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of September 2021. Read More

