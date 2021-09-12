In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More
Tips helped identify the suspect. Detectives are preparing to take out warrants for theft of property. Read More
Stock Image
A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More
photo from Emily Clarke Events Instagram
It was a gorgeous Tennessee day for a wedding as country artist Luke Bryan walked his niece Jordan Cheshire down the aisle. Read More
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of September 2021. Read More