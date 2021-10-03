In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
example of a covid card

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

1What to Do With Your COVID-19 Vaccination Card

Here are a few things everyone needs to know about the current COVID-19 vaccination ID card. Read More

2What’s New to Streaming in October 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this October 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More

Stock Image

3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More

4Murfreesboro Police Searching for Suspect Who Assaulted Sam’s Club Employee While Attempting to Steal Computers

The man who assaulted an elderly Sam’s Club employee while attempting to steal computers has been identified. Read More

Irwin Keith “Boo” Odom

5Husband Charged With Killing Wife at Their Home Near Readyville

A husband was charged after he allegedly shot and killed his wife Monday night at their home near Readyville, Rutherford County Sheriff’s detectives said. Read More

