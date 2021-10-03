In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.
Here are a few things everyone needs to know about the current COVID-19 vaccination ID card. Read More
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this October 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More
Stock Image
A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More
4Murfreesboro Police Searching for Suspect Who Assaulted Sam’s Club Employee While Attempting to Steal Computers
The man who assaulted an elderly Sam’s Club employee while attempting to steal computers has been identified. Read More
Irwin Keith “Boo” Odom
A husband was charged after he allegedly shot and killed his wife Monday night at their home near Readyville, Rutherford County Sheriff’s detectives said. Read More