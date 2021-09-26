In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More
Emmet Bresee has owned and run a Radio Shack for more than 30 years, 18 years in their current location in Smyrna, but he is now being forced to close his store. It is one of the four remaining Radio Shack brick and mortar stores in Middle Tennessee. Read More
A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More
St. Thomas Rutherford is seeing higher numbers of patients with COVID-19 than they saw in the fall and last winter. Read More
Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) are jointly conducting a routine investigation into the cause of a fatal fire incident. Read More