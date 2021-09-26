In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

1What’s New to Streaming in September 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More

2Locally Owned Radio Shack Forced to Close

Emmet Bresee has owned and run a Radio Shack for more than 30 years, 18 years in their current location in Smyrna, but he is now being forced to close his store. It is one of the four remaining Radio Shack brick and mortar stores in Middle Tennessee. Read More

Stock Image

3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More

4St. Thomas Rutherford Sees Record Number of COVID Patients

St. Thomas Rutherford is seeing higher numbers of patients with COVID-19 than they saw in the fall and last winter. Read More

5Local Authorities Investigating Fatal Car Fire Incident in Murfreesboro

Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) are jointly conducting a routine investigation into the cause of a fatal fire incident. Read More

