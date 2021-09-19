In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

1What’s New to Streaming in September 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More

2Rocky Fork Middle Student Allegedly Stabbed by Another Student

One student was treated for his injuries after being stabbed allegedly by another student before classes began Tuesday at Rocky Fork Middle School in Smyrna, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said. Read More

3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More

4St. Thomas Rutherford Sees Record Number of COVID Patients

St. Thomas Rutherford is seeing higher numbers of patients with COVID-19 than they saw in the fall and last winter. Read More

Dustin Donovan Thomas

5Wanted Texas Fugitive Arrested in Murfreesboro

A Texas man wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant, for removing an ankle monitor and jumping bail, is arrested in Murfreesboro after briefly refusing to come out of a home on Sept. 14. Read More

