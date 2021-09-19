In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More
One student was treated for his injuries after being stabbed allegedly by another student before classes began Tuesday at Rocky Fork Middle School in Smyrna, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said. Read More
A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More
St. Thomas Rutherford is seeing higher numbers of patients with COVID-19 than they saw in the fall and last winter. Read More
A Texas man wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant, for removing an ankle monitor and jumping bail, is arrested in Murfreesboro after briefly refusing to come out of a home on Sept. 14. Read More