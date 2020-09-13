In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Murfreesboro Attorney on TBI’s Most Wanted List Kills Himself When Confronted by Police
Law enforcement located Most Wanted fugitive David Whelan in Mobile, Alabama yesterday. Read More.
2Suspects Steal Wallet and Attempt to Make Purchase at Murfreesboro Store
Detectives need assistance in identifying the two women accused of stealing a wallet from a customer at Cracker Barrel on August 29, 2020. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4Victim Identified in Sept. 2 Fatal Single-vehicle Crash
The man who died in a single-vehicle crash on N. Rutherford Blvd. Wednesday, Sept. 2, has been identified as Ricky Allen Thomas, 59, of Murfreesboro. Read More.
Photo: Church Street Gallery Facebook
5Art Gallery to Open in Downtown Murfreesboro
Art is exploding in Murfreesboro and now, thanks to Church Street Gallery, fine art and craft can be shown and sold locally every day. Read More.