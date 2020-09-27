In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Zama Park Opens in Smyrna
The Town of Smyrna has officially opened Zama Park. This pocket park honors the relationship with Smyrna’s Sister City, Zama, Japan, and the educational, social, cultural, and business exchanges between the two communities that began over 30 years ago with Smyrna’s selection as home to Nissan Group of North America’s first manufacturing facility. Read More.
2Chicago Woman Victim of Bank Fraud in Murfreesboro
A Chicago woman is the victim of bank fraud committed by a suspect in Murfreesboro. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4La Vergne Man Arrested in Franklin for Aggravated Robbery
On Monday night at approximately 7:00 pm, a Franklin Police Officer, in plain clothes, was conducting a police investigation in an attempt to get a stolen semi-automatic pistol off the streets. Read More.
5Female Suspect Steals Purse From Walgreens Buggy
MPD needs help identifying the female who stole a purse left in a buggy at the Northfield Blvd. Walgreen’s containing $1,000.00 and the victim’s cell phone on September 12, 2020. Read More.