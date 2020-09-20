In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Man Shoplifts $736 Worth of Items at Murfreesboro Walmart
MPD needs help identifying the man who shoplifted hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise from the Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. on September 3, 2020. Read More.
2Some Tennessee BlueCross, Cigna Consumers to Receive Rebate Checks
Ahead of the start of the Open Enrollment period (Nov. 1 — Dec. 15) for 2021, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) advises consumers to be on the lookout for rebate checks from two insurance carriers that will be hitting consumers’ mailboxes throughout the month of September. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4Suspect Robs Murfreesboro Dollar General at Gunpoint
MPD needs help identifying the man who robbed the Dollar General on Medical Center Pkwy at gunpoint on September 8, 2020. Read More.
5Two Men Trapped Inside Snail Shell Cave Rescued by Emergency Responders
Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) rescued two adult males stranded and surrounded by high, moving waters from Snail Shell Cave in the Rockvale area. Read More.