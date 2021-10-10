In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the wee
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. officials announced the U.S.-based leader in firearms manufacturing and design will relocate its headquarters and other major operations from Springfield, Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this October 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max.
Here are a few things everyone needs to know about the current COVID-19 vaccination ID card.
A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County.
On Thursday, October 7 around 10:00 pm Murfreesboro Emergency dispatch received multiple calls of gunshots in the area of 1345 Wenlon drive.