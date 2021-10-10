In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Andrea Hinds
Here are the top 5 stories of the week:

1Smith & Wesson to Relocate Headquarters to Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. officials announced the U.S.-based leader in firearms manufacturing and design will relocate its headquarters and other major operations from Springfield, Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee. Read More

2What’s New to Streaming in October 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this October 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More

3What to Do With Your COVID-19 Vaccination Card

Here are a few things everyone needs to know about the current COVID-19 vaccination ID card. Read More

4Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More

5Murfreesboro Police Investigating Thursday Evening Fatal Shooting

On Thursday, October 7 around 10:00 pm Murfreesboro Emergency dispatch received multiple calls of gunshots in the area of 1345 Wenlon drive. Read More

