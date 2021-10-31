In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.
Two Murfreesboro residents face various drug-related and firearms charges as the result of an ongoing drug investigation. Read More
Headed to a party this weekend? We found these easy, DIY couples costumes that won’t cost a fortune to pull together and they even incorporate items you probably have around the house. Read More
Ascension Saint Thomas leadership and other notable Murfreesboro community members were among those in attendance at today’s groundbreaking ceremony for Ascension Saint Thomas Westlawn Hospital. Read More
A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More
Highlights for the month of November on Amazon Prime include The Wheel of Time, Hanna Season 3, and The Electric Life of Louis Wain. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2021. Read More