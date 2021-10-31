In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

Nathaniel Buchanan (LEFT) & Yoshani King (RIGHT)

1Two Arrested in Ongoing Rutherford County Drug Case

Two Murfreesboro residents face various drug-related and firearms charges as the result of an ongoing drug investigation. Read More

25 Last Minute Couples Halloween Costumes

Headed to a party this weekend? We found these easy, DIY couples costumes that won’t cost a fortune to pull together and they even incorporate items you probably have around the house. Read More

3Ascension Saint Thomas Celebrates the Groundbreaking of Tennessee’s First Neighborhood Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas leadership and other notable Murfreesboro community members were among those in attendance at today’s groundbreaking ceremony for Ascension Saint Thomas Westlawn Hospital. Read More

Stock Image

4Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More

5Coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2021

Highlights for the month of November on Amazon Prime include The Wheel of Time, Hanna Season 3, and The Electric Life of Louis Wain. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2021. Read More

