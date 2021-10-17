In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.
Get in the Halloween spirit with these 10 events in Rutherford County. Read More
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this October 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More
Do you know this man? He is wanted for stealing a vehicle from the Dollar General on N. Thompson Lane on September 28. Read More
A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More
Property Crimes detectives are attempting to identify the three individuals who were involved in a theft at Shoe Carnival on Old Fort Pkwy. on October 7. Read More