In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
halloween trick or treating

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

Stock Image

110 Halloween Events in Rutherford County

Get in the Halloween spirit with these 10 events in Rutherford County. Read More

2What’s New to Streaming in October 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this October 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More

3Man Steals Vehicle From Murfreesboro Dollar General

Do you know this man? He is wanted for stealing a vehicle from the Dollar General on N. Thompson Lane on September 28. Read More

Stock Image

4Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More

53 Suspects Steal $600 Worth of Shoes From Murfreesboro Shoe Carnival

Property Crimes detectives are attempting to identify the three individuals who were involved in a theft at Shoe Carnival on Old Fort Pkwy. on October 7. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here