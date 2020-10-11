In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Rutherford Co Check Presentation

1Confirmed Case of Emerald Ash Borer in Middle Tennessee

The City of Murfreesboro Street Department advises residents to be aware of a recently confirmed case this summer in Middle Tennessee of Emerald Ash Borer, a destructive wood-boring pest affecting ash trees. Read More.

2Murfreesboro City Water Resources Monitors Hydrogen Sulfide After Odor Complaints

What’s that smell? The City Water Resources Department (MWRD) wanted to know whether odors in the North Murfreesboro area in early September were originating from manholes or pump stations along Compton Road. Read More.

3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.

4Rutherford County Escapee Sentenced to 19.3 Years In Federal Prison For Violent Crime Spree

Two Nashville, Tennessee men responsible for a violent crime spree in the mid-state during December 2017 and January 2018, have been sentenced to lengthy federal prison terms, announced U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read More.

5Tennessee Treasurer Returns Over $10K in Unclaimed Property to Rutherford County Government

State Senators Shane Reeves and Dawn White joined State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. to return $10,617.79 in Unclaimed Property to Mayor Bill Ketron on behalf of Rutherford County government. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here