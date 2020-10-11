In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Confirmed Case of Emerald Ash Borer in Middle Tennessee
The City of Murfreesboro Street Department advises residents to be aware of a recently confirmed case this summer in Middle Tennessee of Emerald Ash Borer, a destructive wood-boring pest affecting ash trees. Read More.
2Murfreesboro City Water Resources Monitors Hydrogen Sulfide After Odor Complaints
What’s that smell? The City Water Resources Department (MWRD) wanted to know whether odors in the North Murfreesboro area in early September were originating from manholes or pump stations along Compton Road. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4Rutherford County Escapee Sentenced to 19.3 Years In Federal Prison For Violent Crime Spree
Two Nashville, Tennessee men responsible for a violent crime spree in the mid-state during December 2017 and January 2018, have been sentenced to lengthy federal prison terms, announced U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read More.
5Tennessee Treasurer Returns Over $10K in Unclaimed Property to Rutherford County Government
State Senators Shane Reeves and Dawn White joined State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. to return $10,617.79 in Unclaimed Property to Mayor Bill Ketron on behalf of Rutherford County government. Read More.