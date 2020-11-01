In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Pepper + Peach Hot Chicken Fires Up in Murfreesboro
Pepper + Peach Hot Chicken opened in early October to a sellout crowd and two-hour waits. But for all customers, the wait was worth it. Read More.
2Everything Coming to Disney Plus in November 2020
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in November 2020. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4Rutherford County, City of Murfreesboro Collaborate on New Interlocal Agreement for EMS
The City of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County announced Monday that a second EMS Task Force meeting scheduled for October 27 has been canceled because the two entities have reached an agreement. Read More.
5Stewarts Creek High Transitions to Distance Learning Due to COVID-19 Exposure
This week, Stewarts Creek moved all students to distance learning due to the high number of students on quarantine, as well as several staff members. Read More.