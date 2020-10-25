In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Murfreesboro PD Arrest Several People for Stealing Items and Selling to a Pawn Shop
Chain saws, weed eaters, drills, tools, and home security systems are some of the items Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) detectives recovered that were stolen from various businesses and sold to a local pawn shop. Read More.
2Ribbon Cutting: Strike & Spare Family Fun Center
Strike & Spare Family Fun Center is a fun, affordable place for people of all ages with open bowling every day of the week from open – close. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4Registered Sex Offender Found Guilty of Raping Young Murfreesboro Girl
A Jackson man, already on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Sex Offender Registry, has been convicted by a Rutherford County jury for raping a 12-year-old girl in March 2018, in an unrelated case. Read More.
57 Socially Distanced Halloween Activities in Rutherford County
Halloween isn’t looking the same as in past years. Lots of trick-or-treating has been canceled, but there are still many ways to put on your costume and celebrate the season. Here are a few ideas for both adults and kids. Read More.