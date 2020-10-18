In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Armed Suspect Steals Tools From Murfreesboro Lowe’s
Do you recognize them? These subjects stole a Husqvarna chainsaw and a DeWalt toolset from Lowe's on October 13th just before 2:00 pm.
2Murfreesboro Man Fatally Shot at South Nashville Apartment Complex
The man fatally shot at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday outside Weatherly Ridge Apartments on Kothe Way is identified as Martarias McCullough, 30, of Murfreesboro.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County.
4Suspect Steals a Ring Doorbell From Smyrna Residence
On September 26, 2020, the suspect pictured stole a Ring doorbell from a residence in Smyrna.
5Oaklands Mansion Hosts Flashlight Nights
Explore Murfreesboro's most mysterious mansion after dark. These special nighttime tours will feature some of the unusual and creepy details and characteristics of the over 200-year-old house while it is decorated for the Halloween season.