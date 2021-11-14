In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

1What’s New to Streaming in November 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this November 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More

218-year-old Female Shot at Weekend Party in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are searching for the person who fired shots into a vehicle injuring a woman as she and her friends were trying to leave a party after a fight. The shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Saturday, Nov. 6. Read More

3Powerball Player Wins $50,000 in Murfreesboro

A lucky Powerball player in Rutherford County won $50,000 in Saturday’s drawing. Read More

4Coming to Netflix in November 2021

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of November 2021. Highlights this month include Narcos: Mexico: Season 3, Legacies: Season 3, Tiger King 2, and Red Notice. Read More

5Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

 

A look at COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More

 

