In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this November 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More
Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are searching for the person who fired shots into a vehicle injuring a woman as she and her friends were trying to leave a party after a fight. The shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Saturday, Nov. 6. Read More
A lucky Powerball player in Rutherford County won $50,000 in Saturday’s drawing. Read More
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of November 2021. Highlights this month include Narcos: Mexico: Season 3, Legacies: Season 3, Tiger King 2, and Red Notice. Read More
A look at COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More