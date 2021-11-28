In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.
MPD detectives are trying to identify the person wanted for questioning in a theft of a package from a home on Faulkner Springs Drive in Murfreesboro on Monday, Nov. 22. Read More
Murfreesboro Police Department investigators are searching for the individual who shattered a glass door and broke into two businesses, stealing several hundreds of dollars in cash on Monday, Nov. 22. Read More
Oakland defeated Maryville on the road to advance to the finals two seasons consecutively. Read More
photo from Carrie Underwood Facebook
Just as the turkey is a tradition on the table, watching the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is also synonymous with Thanksgiving. Read More
A look at COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More