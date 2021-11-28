In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

1VIDEO: Porch Pirate Snags Package in Murfreesboro

MPD detectives are trying to identify the person wanted for questioning in a theft of a package from a home on Faulkner Springs Drive in Murfreesboro on Monday, Nov. 22. Read More

2Two Murfreesboro Businesses Broken Into After Burglar Smashes Glass Door

Murfreesboro Police Department investigators are searching for the individual who shattered a glass door and broke into two businesses, stealing several hundreds of dollars in cash on Monday, Nov. 22. Read More

3Oakland Football Advances to State Championship Game For the Second Year in a Row

Oakland defeated Maryville on the road to advance to the finals two seasons consecutively. Read More

photo from Carrie Underwood Facebook

4Carrie Underwood to Perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021

Just as the turkey is a tradition on the table, watching the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is also synonymous with Thanksgiving. Read More

5Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

 

A look at COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More

