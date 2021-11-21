In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this November 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More
Cooking a turkey for the Thanksgiving meal can be overwhelming. Butterball Turkey hotline has been assisting home chefs for over 30 years. Read More
Looking to go out with friends and family for Thanksgiving lunch or dinner? Here are four restaurants in Murfreesboro and Smyrna that will be offering in-house Thanksgiving Dinner. Read More
4Rutherford County Schools Cooperating with TSSAA Investigation into Smyrna Basketball Game Allegations
Rutherford County Schools is fully cooperating with the TSSAA’s investigation into an allegation that a racial slur was used toward a player on the visiting team during a basketball game. Read More
A look at COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More