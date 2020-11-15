In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Former Rutherford County Deputy Arrested on Prostitution Charge
An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former Rutherford County Deputy for patronizing prostitution. Read More.
Stock Image/Unsplash
2Non-filers: Expect a Letter About Your Stimulus Check
If you don’t usually file a tax return, or didn’t file a return for 2018 or 2019, you might not know you could qualify for an economic impact payment. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4New Murfreesboro Airport Open for Business
The brand new $4.5 million dollar Murfreesboro Airport is officially open for business. Read More.
5Rutherford County Commissioner Joe Frank Jernigan Resigns After 22 Years of Service
After 22 years of serving on the Rutherford County Commission, District 6 Commissioner Joe Frank Jernigan announced his resignation during the Steering Committee meeting Monday, November 2. Read More.