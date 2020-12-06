In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Suspect Attempts to Steal Merchandise From Murfreesboro Lowe’s
MPD detectives need help identifying the man who attempted to steal a cart of merchandise, worth $1,543.13, from Lowe’s on Old Fort Parkway on November 27, 2020. Read More.
2Sunrise Sober Living Announces New Transitional Living Home in Murfreesboro
Sunrise Sober Living, LLC, has announced the opening of a transitional living home in Murfreesboro. The home will provide a sober living environment in the Middle Tennessee State University area for up to ten men who are recovering from substance abuse or dependence. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4Where to Get COVID-19 Test
If you think you need a COVID-19 test, here are some things to know and places where you can get a test. Read More.
55 Trending Men’s Haircuts
Men’s cuts have changed significantly in the last decade with callbacks to classic haircuts with a modern twist to them. These 5 haircuts are among the most popular trends in men’s haircuts. Read More.