In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

photo from Jon Pardi Facebook
1Country Artist Jon Pardi Gets Married in Murfreesboro
Wedding bells were ringing for country artist Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan….. Read More.
Photo: Butterball/Facebook
29 Most Frequently Asked Questions at Butterball Hotline
Cooking a turkey meal can be overwhelming. Butterball Turkey hotline has been assisting home chefs for over 30 years. Here are some frequently asked questions. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4BOLO: Female Suspect Steals Wallet and Racks up Credit Card Charges
MPD detectives need help identifying this woman who stole a victim’s wallet from her purse, possibly at the Publix on Franklin Road, on Nov. 15, 2020. Read More.
5Murfreesboro Woman Arrested for Arson
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) fire investigators arrest an arson suspect in connection with a house fire that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Read More.