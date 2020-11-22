In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1U.S. Postal Service Announces New Domestic Prices for 2021
The United States Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) of price changes to take effect Jan. 24, 2021. Read More.
Photo: Stop the Stink Facebook Page
2What’s Rotten (Smelling) in the Boro?
For several months now there has been something rotten smelling in Murfreesboro…. Read More.
3Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.
4La Vergne Man Indicted On Drug Distribution Charges
Three Nashville men indicted in February as part of a deadly heroin and fentanyl distribution network have now been taken into federal custody. Read More.
5LaVergne Man Killed in 4-Vehicle Crash on Murfreesboro Pike
Speeding was a primary contributing factor in a four-vehicle crash on Murfreesboro Pike near Mt. View Road that claimed the life of one driver. Read More.