In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1What’s New to Streaming in May 2021
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this May 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More.
2Detectives Searching for Suspect Who Stole Vehicle from Murfreesboro Apartment Complex
Murfreesboro detectives are in search of the suspects who stole a vehicle from Springfield Apartments on Manson Pike on April 27, 2021. Read More.
3Murfreesboro Man Charged with Rape of Girls
Fifty-three charges of sexual activities involving girls ages 11-14 were filed against a Murfreesboro man Friday after a three-month investigation by a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective. Read More.
4Equine Infectious Anemia Reported in West Tennessee
The state veterinarian is alerting horse owners of cases of equine infectious anemia (EIA), a potentially fatal blood-borne illness. Read More.
5Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Rutherford County, Tennessee. Updated daily. Read More.