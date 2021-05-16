In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
horse
Stock Image

1What’s New to Streaming in May 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this May 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More.

2Detectives Searching for Suspect Who Stole Vehicle from Murfreesboro Apartment Complex

Murfreesboro detectives are in search of the suspects who stole a vehicle from Springfield Apartments on Manson Pike on April 27, 2021. Read More.

Spencer Gray, 22

3Murfreesboro Man Charged with Rape of Girls

Fifty-three charges of sexual activities involving girls ages 11-14 were filed against a Murfreesboro man Friday after a three-month investigation by a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective. Read More.

Stock Image

4Equine Infectious Anemia Reported in West Tennessee

The state veterinarian is alerting horse owners of cases of equine infectious anemia (EIA), a potentially fatal blood-borne illness. Read More.

5Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Rutherford County, Tennessee. Updated daily. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here