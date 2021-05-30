In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Coming to HBO Max in June 2021
“In the Heights,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” And All Eight Harry Potter Films Arrive On HBO Max This June. Read More.
2Murfreesboro Man Charged with TennCare Drug Fraud
A Murfreesboro man is charged with TennCare fraud for allegedly participating in the sale of a controlled substance that was obtained using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits. Read More.
3SRO’s Quickly Remove Handgun From Student’s Backpack Today at Stewarts Creek High
Students at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna were secured while school resource officers quickly removed a handgun from a student’s backpack. Read More.
4Small Jet Crashes Into Percy Priest Lake Saturday Morning
A small jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake around 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Read More.
5Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Rutherford County, Tennessee. Updated daily. Read More.