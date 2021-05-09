In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1What’s New to Streaming in May 2021
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this May 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More.
2Health Inspections: Rutherford County Health Scores for April 16-30, 2021
These are new health scores for Rutherford County businesses for April 16-30, 2021 with their most recent inspection score as of May 3, 2021. Read More.
3Smyrna Woman Strangled to Death in Nashville
The woman found deceased Sunday at 6 a.m. in a small parking area on Pennington Bend Road near Music Valley Drive has been identified as Pamela Paz, 44, of Smyrna. Read More.
4What’s the Difference Between Tornado Watch & Tornado Warning?
When severe weather strikes and you hear a meteorologist say “tornado watch” or “tornado warning”, you may be wondering what’s the difference? Read More.
5Brood X Cicadas Emerging Soon: What to Know
Like something out of a horror movie, cicadas are just plain creepy with their dead, bulbous red eyes and constant, squeaky chirp. And they are soon to be here, back from their 17-year hibernation of sorts. In a swarm given the sci-fi-like name Brood X. Read More.