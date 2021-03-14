In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Maple Street Biscuit Company Opens in Murfreesboro
Maple Street Biscuit Company opened in mid-February in Murfreesboro on Medical Center Parkway. The company has built a reputation for fluffy buttermilk biscuits and fried chicken with a gourmet twist. Read More.
2Smyrna Man Fatally Shot Outside Billiard Bar in South Nashville
Homicide Unit detectives are continuing in their efforts to identify the person(s) responsible for this morning’s murder of Vincent O. Bowling, 41, outside Las Nenas Billiard Bar at 3918 Apache Trail. Read More.
3Teen Victim in Murfreesboro Hotel Shooting Dies
The 15-year-old victim in a shooting at the Baymont Inn & Suites in late February has died, according to police detectives. Read More.
4Two Suspects Charged in Saturdays I-24 Shooting
One suspect was charged with attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly shot a La Vergne woman on Interstate 24. Read More.
5Construction Worker Dies After Falling Off Scaffold in Murfreesboro
An independent contractor working on a gazebo in the backyard of a Murfreesboro home dies after falling off a scaffold on Thursday, March 11, according to police detectives. Read More.