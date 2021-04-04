In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
tornado april 7 2006
photo: weather.gov
photo: weather.gov

17 Significant Tornado Events in Middle Tennessee

While tornado season is typically March through May in the South, Tennessee has had tornadoes throughout the year. Here is a look at 7 significant tornado events in Middle Tennessee. Read More.

2Traditional Southern Easter Dinner Recipes

We have gathered some of the best traditional Easter dinner recipes from the Southern culinary repertoire of the internet for you to try this year. Read More.

3Coming to HBO Max in April 2021

New titles for April on HBO Max include Mortal Kombat, the premiere of The Nevers, Space Jam, Marvel movies The New Mutants and Ghost Rider, and the Season 4 premiere of Infinity Train. Here is what’s coming to HBO Max in April 2021. Read More.

Photo: Main Street Murfreesboro/Rutherford, Inc Facebook

4Local Cities Make Niche’s 2021 List of Best Places to Live in Tennessee

Niche released its 2021 list of “Best Places to Live in Tennessee.” See how some Rutherford County cities ranked. Read More.

5Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 case count for Rutherford County. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here