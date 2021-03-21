In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

110 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Kids
St. Patrick's Day is traditionally thought of as an adult's holiday but it can be equally as fun for kids. You can use these ideas to introduce your children to this Irish holiday that has become a global celebration.
Photo: Chicken Salad Chick (Murfreesboro, TN) Facebook
25 Places to Find Great Chicken Salad
Here are some great choices to be found in Rutherford County to get chicken salad.
Markeace Perkins
3Suspect Arrested in Friday Night Fatal Shooting in Murfreesboro
A man was charged with killing a Murfreesboro man and endangering the lives of other people while trying to flee police.
4IRS Begins Delivering Third Round of Economic Impact Payments
The Internal Revenue Service announced that the third round of Economic Impact Payments will begin reaching Americans this week.
5Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the COVID-19 case count for Rutherford County.