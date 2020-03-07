In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Rutherford County Prepares for Coronavirus
Upon Governor Bill Lee delivering the news of the first COVID-19 case in Tennessee, Mayor Bill Ketron reached out to Rutherford County leaders, officials from other municipalities within the County, public safety agencies, and more to discuss how the County will handle the virus locally. Read More.
2Two Arrested, One at Large in La Vergne Double Homicide
The La Vergne Police Department is asking for help in locating a suspect involved in a double homicide on 03/03/2020. Read More.
3Tennessee Wildlife Federation Encourages Residents to Create Wildlife Habitats
Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, saw a record number of Tennesseans create wildlife habitats in 2019. Read More.
4Smyrna Police Arrests Suspects in Bridgewater Drive Double Homicide
Four individuals are behind bars after being arrested for murder. Read More.
5First TN Case of Coronavirus Detected in Williamson County
A Williamson County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus (also known as COVID-19), Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday. The patient tested positive for the virus Wednesday. Read More.