In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Andrea Hinds
new ambulatory hospital in murfreesboro
1Man Assaults and Spits on Motorcycle Rider at Murfreesboro Stoplight

Detectives need help identifying the person who assaulted and spit on a motorcycle rider at S. Church St. and Middle Tennessee Blvd. on June 26, 2020. Read More.

2Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County. Read More.

3Next on Disney+: July 2020

everything that is coming to Disney Plus in July 2020! Read More.

4New Ambulatory Surgery Center Officially Coming to Murfreesboro

Through a long-standing clinical partnership with United Surgical Partners International (USPI) and Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance (TOA), Ascension Saint Thomas will continue its investment in patient care in Rutherford County by developing a joint-venture Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in Murfreesboro’s Westlawn community. Read More.

5Murfreesboro Man Arrested Minutes After Spraying a Home with Bullets

A Murfreesboro man has been arrested for shooting at a home multiple times with seven people inside, including a 15-month old, on Saturday, June 27. Read More.

