In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

1Uptown Cheapskate to Open in Murfreesboro
Uptown Cheapskate is coming to Murfreesboro to offer gently worn clothing to men and women. Read More.
2Suspect Steals Merchandise From Old Time Pottery in Murfreesboro
Detectives need your assistance in identifying a woman who stole a cart full of merchandise from Old Time Pottery, 480 River Rock Blvd., on June 6, 2020. Read More.
3Murfreesboro Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Collision on I-40
Jared Walker, 29, of Murfreesboro was killed in a three-vehicle collision on I-40 East near Fesslers Lane. Read More.
4Murfreesboro Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding with Car in Downtown Nashville
Murfreesboro Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding with Car in Downtown Nashville
5Murfreesboro Police Warn Residents of Phone Scam
SCAM ALERT: Residents beware of a scammer calling people claiming to be from the Federal Social Security Board. Read More.