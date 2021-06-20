In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.
It’s official! Whataburger corporate communications reports, “…Whataburger will be bringing our iconic burgers and exceptional customer service to Murfreesboro! Read More
On June 11th, investigators arrested Candace Booker (DOB 08/17/1981) on two counts of Theft, two counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit or Debit Card, and one count of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly/ Vulnerable Person. Read More
They are now hiring and pre-signing up businesses and individuals for membership cards so they can shop on opening day. Read More
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this June 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More
About 15.7 pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl were seized Wednesday after four search warrants were drafted by a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective assigned to the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Task Force in Nashville. Read More