In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Michael Carpenter
photo: Whataburger Facebook

1Whataburger Coming to Murfreesboro

It’s official! Whataburger corporate communications reports, “…Whataburger will be bringing our iconic burgers and exceptional customer service to Murfreesboro! Read More

2Murfreesboro Nurse Aide Arrested, Charged with Theft, Financial Exploitation

On June 11th, investigators arrested Candace Booker (DOB 08/17/1981) on two counts of Theft, two counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit or Debit Card, and one count of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly/ Vulnerable Person. Read More

3When Will Costco Open in Murfreesboro?

They are now hiring and pre-signing up businesses and individuals for membership cards so they can shop on opening day. Read More

4What’s New to Streaming in June 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this June 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More

5Drug Task Force Seizes About 15.7 Pounds of Fentanyl

About 15.7 pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl were seized Wednesday after four search warrants were drafted by a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective assigned to the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Task Force in Nashville. Read More

